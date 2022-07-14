UAE - Sharjah’s Rahmania Mall has opened its door to nine new stores during the first half of 2022 and is expecting to further attract several famous stores and shops in the second half of the year.

Through the recent expansion, the mall is offering an array of exciting shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences. Rahmania Mall offers a new model for community shopping aimed at providing comprehensive services to satisfy the needs and desires of families and individuals.

The nine new brands include Bake Al Arab, Max & Max, Platform Health Club, The Hut, The Body Shop, Redha Al Ansari, Al Romaizan, Bath & Body Works, and Starbucks. The mall houses 51 stores and seven kiosks, with a 90 percent occupancy rate.

Offering new services

Abdullah Al Huraimel, Executive Director of New Enterprises at Sharjah Cooperative Society, said: “Our visitors are the heart of our attention, especially when we put our future objectives. We are committed to satisfying customer needs by offering new services and deals that meet the extensive and diversified expectations of our guests.

“We aim to give visitors varied options through our choice of local and global brands showcased within the mall. The opening of new stores reflects our efforts to provide them with a convenient and integrated shopping experience. This latest development will help us position the mall as a prime destination for community shopping and leisure in Sharjah and the UAE.”

The mall provides for seamless movement between retail stores, food and beverage outlets, and entertainment centers. Rahmania Mall is focusing on attracting more local and global brands and providing visitors with attractive deals and offers.

More stores

To further enrich the customer experience and satisfy their range of expectations, the mall is expected to launch more stores, including Baharna Restaurant, Hashem Restaurant, Modern Laundry and Gargash Auto - in the second half of the year.

The UAE retail scenario is experiencing considerable development and industry experts have predicted a 3.6% growth this year.

As a result of the UAE economy strengthening, the spending strength of residents has seen an increase which has helped maintain an optimistic view of the retail sector. Domestic as well as international brands are actively opening new stores owing to the growing tourism industry and the increasing expatriate population.

