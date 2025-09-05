DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced reopening of a car dealership in The Pearl after the company implemented a series of corrective measures that fulfilled the Ministry's requirements, following a temporary administrative closure imposed due to violations of the Consumer Protection Law.

In a statement, the ministry explained that United Cars Al Mana had taken significant corrective and developmental steps reflecting its compliance with the ministry's consumer protection requirements.

These included a commitment not to repeat the violations, resolving all customer complaints filed with the ministry regarding spare parts services, and enhancing spare parts inventory with urgent orders worth QR4.5 million. The company also increased supply frequency from the manufacturer to reduce waiting times and paid financial fines amounting to QR108,000.

The ministry emphasized that, in line with its efforts to support the stability of the local automotive sector and encourage compliant companies - and given the company's cooperation and efforts to rectify its situation and improve services - it decided to suffice with the elapsed closure period and allow the dealership to reopen.

The ministry earlier issued Administrative Decision No. (25/2025) on August 27, ordering the closure of the dealership for violating Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations, specifically for failing to provide spare parts and delays in after-sales services.

This action followed the recording of 18 repeated violations of the same type, prompting the ministry to take legal measures to safeguard consumer rights and ensure service providers comply with quality and transparency standards.

The ministry stressed it will firmly address any negligence in fulfilling obligations under the Consumer Protection Law, confirming that its intensive inspection and monitoring campaigns will continue to ensure compliance, with violators referred to the relevant authorities for legal action. It also urged all citizens and residents to report any violations.

