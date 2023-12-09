Qatar - A robust double-digit increase in sales of motorcycles, heavy equipment and private vehicles led Qatar's automobile sector maintain a positive course in new registrations and the used market also brisk activities this October against that in September 2023, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The country witnessed 8,589 new vehicles registered in October 2023, expanding 1.7% month-on-month but shrank 29.6% year-on-year in the review period.

The number of driving licences saw a 1% month-on-month jump to 9,276 in October 2023 with those issued to non-Qatari males and females increasing by 2.3% and 1.1%; whereas those to Qatari females and males declining 15% and 12.9% respectively.

The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 509 units, which zoomed 70.2% on a monthly basis but shrank 20.3% year-on-year in October 2023. These constituted 6% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 196, which constituted 2% of the total registrations this October. Their registrations had seen a 27.3% surge month-on-month, even as it was down 4.4% on annualised basis in the review period.

The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 1,265, which reported 20.1% surge on a monthly basis but declined 35.4% year-on-year in October 2023. Such vehicles constituted 15% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The registration of new private vehicles stood at 5,762; which however tanked 5.1% and 18.3% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in September 2023. Such vehicles constituted 67% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

As many as 40 trailers were registered in October 2023, which plummeted 25.9% and 39.4% on monthly and yearly basis respectively. These constituted less than 1% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 817 units, which was up 0.6% month-on-month but plunged 64.7% year-on-year this October. These constituted 10% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 143,288 units, which soared 16.5% on monthly basis but was down 0.1% on an annualised basis in the review period.

The renewal of registration was reported in 82,830 units, which saw 17.4% and 10.3% surge month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in October 2023. It constituted 58% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The transfer of ownership was seen in 34,369 vehicles in October 2023, which grew 6% on a monthly basis while it decreased 2.9% year-on-year. It constituted 24% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 7,363 units, which more than doubled month-on-month but shrank 18% on a yearly basis in October 2023. They constituted 5% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The modified vehicles’ registration stood at 5,487; which shot up 42.3% on a monthly basis but tanked 13.7% year-on-year in October 2023. They constituted 4% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of cancelled vehicles was 2,139; declining 19.5% and 42.7% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in October 2023. They constituted 1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 2,095 units, which nevertheless zoomed 26.6% and 31.6% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in October 2023. It constituted 1% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The re-registration was done in 112 vehicles, which plummeted 36.4% and 25.8% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in October 2023.

