Qatar reported a robust year-on-year growth in private vehicles as the country's automobile sector saw as many as 6,333 new registrations in June 2024, according to the National Planning Council (NPC) data.



The new registration of vehicles however registered a 1.9% and 28.9% decline year-on-year and month-on-month decline in the review period, which saw a total of 6,333 driving licenses issued with non-Qatari males constituting 5,384 or 80% of the total, non-Qatari females 899 or 13%, Qatari males 360 or 5% and Qatari females 108 or 2%.



The registration of new private vehicles stood at 5,145; which shot up 15.2% on an annualised basis but shrank 29.6% on monthly basis in June 2024. Such vehicles constituted 81.24% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.



As many as 42 trailers were registered in June 2024, which zoomed 44.8% year-on-year but fell 12.5% month-on-month. These constituted 0.67% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 884; which tanked 22.5% and 24% on annualised and monthly basis respectively in June 2024. Such vehicles constituted 13.96% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 146 units, which decreased 33% and 8.2% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in June 2024. These constituted 2.31% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 91, which constituted 1.44% of the total registrations this June. Their registrations had seen 22.9% and 43.1% contraction year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.



The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 25 units, which plummeted 96% and 60.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2024. They constituted 0.39% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.



The registration was renewed in 70,555 vehicles, which saw a 4.9% jump on a yearly basis but shrank 5.9% month-on-month in June 2024. It constituted 55.63% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The transfer of ownership was reported in 30,245 vehicles in June 2024, which declined 8.8% and 13.2% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. It constituted 23.85% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The lost/damaged vehicles stood at 11,030 units, which shot up 215.8% on an annualised basis but was down 2.9% month-on-month in June 2024. They constituted 8.7% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The number of cancelled vehicles was 3,255; gaining 129.4% and 20.6% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2024. They constituted 2.57% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The modified vehicles’ registration stood at 2,934; which tanked 33.4% and 26.5% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2024. They constituted 2.31% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 2,349 units, which zoomed 13.2% on a yearly basis but declined 12.3% on a monthly basis in June 2024. It constituted 1.85% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The re-registration was done in 119 vehicles, which shot up 16.7% year-on-year but dipped 15.6% month-on-month this June. They constituted 0.09% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 126,835 units, which grew 7% year-on-year but contracted 9.2% on a monthly basis in the review period.

