A few months ago PEP embarked on a journey to find an additional agency partner to help support its marketing and growth ambitions of its clothing, footwear and FMCG retail business. After an extensive multi-agency pitch process, PEP has awarded this retail business to Promise - an owner-managed Johannesburg-based agency, where they consider business to be personal. They pride themselves on embracing and solving challenges in a unique way through the seamless blend of their in-house capabilities.

The win will now enable the expansion of the agency to Cape Town, with a new office being created in the Woodstock area to service the PEP business locally, including a fully equipped photographic studio.

On the decision to appoint Promise, Beyers van der Merwe, CMO at PEP, comments: “We are very excited to partner with Promise on this new creative chapter for PEP. Their passion and energy is tangible and completely aligns with our purpose to make it possible for all PEP customers to look and feel good.

Angela Beukes, Head of Retail Marketing at PEP, adds: “I am looking forward to what this new partnership will mean for our brand and our remarkable customers. Ultimately, everything we do is for them, and I believe this collaboration will help us serve them even better.

The rigorous search and selection process was facilitated by Yardstick, a business offering management consulting services to the marketing and communication industry. The team ensured the professional and smooth management of the process, all the way from the RFI stage through to scoping and costing.

Commenting on the process, James Moffatt, CEO at Promise, said “We really enjoyed the inclusion of a chemistry session upfront in this exploration journey - natural chemistry is a crucial part of any successful relationship and PEP would agree that many good relationships have started with a chat over coffee.

He adds “The entire team is absolutely thrilled about this win. After meeting the PEP marketing team, we knew this was a very special client – people we really wanted to work with, given their passion for making a significant difference in the lives of their remarkable customers. From that aspect alone, the chemistry between the client and agency team had us yearning for a win. It’s a privilege to add such a purpose-led brand to our portfolio. We look forward to delivering on their purpose of making it possible for everyone to look and feel good!”



