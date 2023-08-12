Qatar - Private vehicles constituted more than 85% of the total automobiles sales in Qatar in June 2023, according to the official estimates.

The overall sales in the vehicles market were on a slippery road during the review period, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The country saw 6,593 new vehicles registered in June 2023, declining 17.7% and 19.7% on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in the review period.

The registration of new private vehicles stood at 4,466, which shrank 9.9% and 23.9% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023. Such vehicles constituted 67.74% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 1,141; which declined 23.6% and 11.2% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in June 2023. Such vehicles constituted 17.3% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 621 units, which however zoomed 235.6% and 8.4% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively this June. These constituted 9.41% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.

The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 218 units, which plummeted 80.6% and 5.6% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023. These constituted 3.3% of the total new vehicles in the review period.

The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 118, which constituted 1.79% of the total registrations in June 2023. Their registrations had seen a 43.3% and 48.7% contraction year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.

The registration of trailers amounted to 29 units, which reported a 37% decline on an annualised basis but grew 7.4% month-on-month in the review period.

The renewal of registration was reported in 67,250 units, which saw 5.9% and 12.8% shrinkage on yearly and monthly basis respectively in June 2023. It constituted 57% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The transfer of ownership was reported in 33,145 vehicles in June 2023, which declined 2% and 6.2% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. It constituted 28% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The modified vehicles’ registration stood at 4,408; which declined 45.8% and 28.5% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023. They constituted 3.72% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 3,493 units, which tanked 60.5% and 19.2% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023. They constituted 2.94% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 2,075 units, which reported a 1.4% and 13.8% decrease on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in June 2023. It constituted 1.75% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.

The number of cancelled vehicles was 1,149; shrinking 47.4% and 32.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023.

The re-registration of vehicles stood at 102, which tanked 34.2% and 51.4% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023.

The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 118,485 units, which was down 12.5% and 12.8% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in the review period.

