Papa John’s International, Inc. (‘Papa John’s’), the world's third-largest pizza delivery company, continues to expand its global presence, opening new restaurants across the UAE.

PJP Investment Group (PJP), a leading business conglomerate and the master franchisee for Papa John’s in the region, has signed an agreement with ENOC Group to open seven outlets at their existing and upcoming service stations in the UAE over the next three months.

Papa John's new outlets will be located at multiple ENOC food courts including: Sheikh Zayed Road by the TECOM metro station; Jumeirah 3, near Kite beach; Al Khawaneej Road; Nad Al Hammar Road; Beirut Street; Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster D and Faseel in Fujairah.

Commenting on the agreement, Zaid Al Qufaidi, managing director at ENOC Retail said: "ENOC Group is looking forward to a continued partnership with PJP Investment Group. Papa John’s is aligned with our overall strategy of providing quality, value-added, goods and services to our customers. With its reputation and extensive experience managing restaurant brands, we are confident that PJP will contribute to enhancing our retail offering in the Dubai and the Northern Emirates.”

According to a report by Statista.com, a digital market intelligence provider, the fast-food service sector in UAE is expected to grow at 5.8 per cent per year to $4.51 billion in 2022. Additionally, the global restaurant and food service industry which is currently worth $34.25 billion is estimated to grow to $56.3 billion by 2027.

Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investment Group, said: "We appreciate ENOC for the confidence shown in Papa John’s. Our association with ENOC, over a decade long now, has helped strengthen the Papa John’s brand in the region. Whether it's our signature sauce, toppings, our original fresh dough, or even the box itself, we invest in our ingredients to ensure that we always give our customers the finest quality pizza. With the addition of these seven new restaurants, we will now have over 70 outlets in the UAE, allowing us to reach more of our pizza fans faster.”

For more than 36 years, Papa John's has been known for its quality products and distinctive menu, as well as its heritage of digital leadership that has increased the ease and convenience of enjoying its menu offering.

Papa John's has a wide global presence, with over 5,500 locations around the world in 49 countries and territories. In recent years, Papa John’s has entered 13 new countries, including Saudi Arabia, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Cambodia, Pakistan, France, Tunisia, Iraq, Morocco, Kazakhstan and Poland.

