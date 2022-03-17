noon.com, the Middle East’s leading digital e-commerce platform, is ranked second in the Most Influential Brands in KSA 2021, according to a recent survey by IPSOS.

For the second year in a row, noon.com has been named one of Saudi Arabia's most influential brands. The Saudi digital player is now listed second in Most Influential Brands in KSA 2021 alongside Apple, Google, Huawei, STC, Almarai, Facebook WhatsApp, Youtube, and Samsung, after being ranked in tenth place in 2020.

Ipsos' MIB (Most Influential Brand) initiative ranks today's most influential brands in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The MIB KSA 2020 survey ranked noon tenth on the list. In just one year, the local brand has risen eight spots to second place. A remarkable accomplishment for a brand that is only a little more than four years old.

Noon.com was created to serve the region, empowering and championing local businesses with innovation, technology and support.

