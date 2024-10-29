Modon Holding announced a partnershipwith LuLu Retail to develop and operate hypermarkets and other retail facilities across the UAE and Egypt. Leveraging Modon Holding’s expertise in large-scale project development, the collaboration will provide community-focused retail solutions, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and various retail outlets operated by LuLu across Modon’s future UAE and Egypt portfolio, set to accommodate millions of residents.

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), also includes exploring high-potential locations for retail expansion, implementing smart retail solutions, enhancing advanced logistics infrastructure, and elevating customer experiences with innovative retail technologies.

A dedicated working committee, comprising representatives from both Modon Holding and LuLu Retail, will oversee collaboration, communication, and the identification of potential projects and initiatives. This committee aims to facilitate expertise sharing, optimise operations, and maximise benefits for both parties.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, LuLu is a prominent retail chain in the Middle East with an international presence spanning 23 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe. LuLu operates 240 stores, including 116 hypermarkets, 102 express stores, and 22 mini markets across GCC countries, sourcing high-quality products from 85 countries to ensure year-round availability and mitigate supply risks. LuLu also plays a mandated role in food security within the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, commented, “Our collaboration with LuLu Retail demonstrates our commitment to creating vibrant lifestyle communities that meet residents' comprehensive needs. This MoU reflects our shared vision for growth, setting the foundation for an exceptional retail experience that ensures long-term value for Modon residents in the UAE and Egypt.”

Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Modon Holding as we continue to expand our presence. This MoU will enable us to deliver unparalleled shopping experiences that blend quality and innovation to meet the diverse needs of communities in the UAE and Egypt.”

Bill O'Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, added, “Our partnership with LuLu Retail allows us to create retail environments that foster community connections and pioneer the future of shopping. By combining our expertise, we are well-positioned to bring state-of-the-art retail offerings to our sustainable, people-focused developments across the UAE and Egypt.”