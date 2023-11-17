Saudi Arabia - MG Motor, in collaboration with Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi (MYN) company and the official dealer for MG in Saudi Arabia, has opened its first brand-new showroom in Jeddah.

The second showroom, situated in Riyadh, is poised to inaugurate its operations shortly. These showrooms will be the first to open under the newly forged partnership between the British-born brand and Jiad Modern Motors, providing an exciting array of MG’s highly popular automotive offerings and an enhanced customer experience to the people of Saudi Arabia.

The new sales, service and spare parts (3S) MG showroom in Jeddah, which opened its doors to the public in early November, is located at the city’s Al Marwah district. The 1,136 sqm showroom is set to dazzle visitors with its modern and spacious design, showcasing a wide range of MG vehicles that cater to diverse preferences.

The Jeddah showroom is equipped with top-of-the-line facilities, including a sales showroom, an after-sales service centre with a fast maintenance facility and a genuine MG parts centre, to ensure a distinct customer experience.

In Riyadh, November will mark the launch of the MG showroom, which is situated in the Sulimaniyah area of the capital. The 833 sqm showroom mirrors its Jeddah counterpart in terms of style, sophistication, and offering of a comprehensive selection of MG vehicles.

Both showrooms will feature MG's acclaimed range of contemporary models, including the popular crossover series consisting of the MG ZST, ZS EV, HS and RX5. The brand's compact sedans – the MG 5, MG 6 and MG GT – will also be available for purchase, along with the spacious seven-seater RX8.

In addition to these offerings, customers can anticipate the exciting debut of new models such as the MG ONE, MG HS PHEV and the eagerly awaited MG Whale.

These openings signify the beginning of a new era for MG Motor in Saudi Arabia, where customers can expect nothing less than excellence in terms of both product and service standards. The partnership between MG and Jiad Modern Motors paves the way for an enhanced presence for the brand in the kingdom and refreshed commitment to delivering world-class automobiles and aftersales support to Saudi customers.

In the Jeddah Distribution Centre, a comprehensive inventory of MG car parts will be readily available, ensuring maximum customer satisfaction and peace of mind. This endeavour is a pivotal component of MG's expansive investment plans in optimising the overall customer experience.

The commitment spans across fortifying the aftersales network, streamlining parts supply and distribution, offering comprehensive training, and implementing robust monitoring procedures, collectively amplifying the value and quality of service delivered to MG customers.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: "The inauguration of the state-of-the-art showroom in Jeddah, and also shortly in Riyadh and Dammam, marks the start of our partnership with Jiad Modern Motors. These facilities are testament to MG Motor's dedication to providing our Saudi customers with the highest quality products and services. We look forward to continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience and building lasting relationships with our Saudi customers."

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group Executive Vice President Anees Jamjoom commented: "The opening of the new MG Motor showroom in Jeddah and the establishment of the showroom in Riyadh exemplify our commitment to meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in the western and capital regions. These showrooms offer unparalleled sales experiences, an extensive range of high-quality MG vehicles, and exceptional customer service."

The showroom openings are the latest stage in MG's remarkable journey in Saudi Arabia, that saw the brand sell over 30,000 units in 2022 alone. The company plans to continue expanding its presence in the country by not only launching a third showroom in Dammam in the first week of December, but a further three additional showrooms in three more major cities by the end of the year.

