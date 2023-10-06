UAE - McLaren Dubai, the official Retail Partner of McLaren Automotive for the emirate of Dubai, has officially inaugurated the biggest standalone McLaren showroom in the world.

Located in a key location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the stunning new showroom is in the same McLaren Dubai complex as the largest dedicated McLaren Service Centre globally, which opened in 2022.

Massively enhancing McLaren’s presence in the Middle East & Africa, the state-of-the-art retail facility is operated by McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning, a part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, was present at the grand opening gala, along with more than 200 customers and VIPs, who were also treated to the regional unveiling of the breathtaking new McLaren 750S.

A dazzling lightshow welcoming guests brought downtown Dubai to a standstill, visible for miles around the new showroom and joining the night-time cityscape alongside buildings such as the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building. The glamourous event also included a display of iconic McLaren road cars that included a McLaren P1, a McLaren Senna, a Speedtail, and a 765LT to name a few.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to the team at McLaren Dubai on the launch of this spectacular new showroom. Dubai is McLaren’s biggest market in the UAE and this landmark opening is a key milestone in McLaren’s growth globally, as well as further strengthening our presence in the region. This impressive new facility will enhance the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates, ensuring that we deliver an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s own story in the region,” said Leiters.

“We are extremely proud to be launching the largest McLaren showroom in the world here in Dubai. This facility represents our commitment to the success of McLaren in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, where our mission is to combine the exhilarating performance and engineering excellence of McLaren supercars with an exceptional ownership experience to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele well into the future,” said Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

The new McLaren showroom spans 950 sq m of floorspace, and features a striking and vast vehicle display gallery. It also includes a McLaren Special Operations studio, where customers can personalise their new McLaren vehicles in a virtually limitless number of ways.

The facility adds to the existing Dubai Service Centre opened in May 2022, which spans over 3,400 sq m of space, comprising six work areas, and operated by a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers with more than 40 years of combined McLaren experience. With a maximum capacity of 150 vehicles per month, the service centre is future-proofed to capture the sustainable growth of the McLaren brand in the core UAE market.

