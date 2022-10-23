Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently opened three new showrooms in Oman at Oman Avenues Mall, Nizwa and Ibri.

The renovated and restyled showroom in Oman Avenues Mall was inaugurated by brand ambassador and actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Najeeb K, regional head, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and other management team members, customers, and well-wishers.

The inaugural event at Oman Avenues Mall saw a large gathering of spectators, gathered to witness the performance of the renowned actor, who entertained and mesmerised the crowd with his enthralling energy.

