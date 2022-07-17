DAMMAM — Majid Al Futtaim, the leading company in developing and managing shopping malls, integrated cities, retail institutions and entertainment facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia has announced the opening of its new branch in Al Noor district in Dammam beginning of this month.



The official opening ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and the senior management of Majid Al Futtaim.



Mohammed Al-Assaf, CEO of Carrefour Saudi Arabia at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “We are excited to be opening the newest Carrefour store in Dammam as we regard it as an important step in our expansion in the Kingdom. This comes as part of the brand’s mission to elevate and transcend the retail sector in the Saudi Arabian market, supporting the growth of the economy by adding jobs for Saudi youth and contributing to Vision 2030’s National Transformation Program.”



“The new Carrefour store adds exceptional value to our customers through an unparalleled shopping experience based on the latest technologies in the industry”, Al-Assaf concluded. “We will continue to expand our physical footprint whilst accelerating our e-commerce offering to provide a seamless, omnichannel experience across the Kingdom.”



Carrefour offers free online delivery within 60 minutes of its latest location. The all-new store stands at very close proximity to densely populated areas, providing surrounding communities with daily necessities such as vegetables, fruits, meat, fish and baked goods (available in the Arabic Oven) . A range of organic products is also available including, but not limited to, gluten & sugar free items and dishes from different nationalities. The brand also boasts a variety of consumer products such as home appliances, electronics, cosmetics, sporting goods and toys – all of which are high-quality and competitively priced.



In celebration of this occasion, Carrefour presented a series of special offers and discounts on various products. Members of the retailer’s loyalty program “MyCLUB” had the opportunity to redeem their points, receiving additional discounts on certain brands and products.

