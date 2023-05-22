Lynk & Co, the automotive brand jointly owned by leading automakers Geely and Volvo, has announced that it has begun exporting its family sedan models to the Middle East region.

The ships, carrying the Lynk & Co 03 and 03+ cars, have left the Chinese ports and are headed towards Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Lyke said their export was a strategic move to boost its presence in the Middle East market.

The Lynk & Co 03 is a sleek and stylish sedan, designed to meet the needs of contemporary drivers. It boasts a powerful yet efficient engine and 20+ advanced driving assistance functions, said the statement.

The 03+ model takes the driving experience to the next level. With strong speed and excellent handling, 03+ provides consumers with the ultimate driving experience.

The Geely-Volvo JV aims to strengthen the brand's influence in the Middle East market and provide consumers with better personal and driving experiences, it added.

"Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is a new brand in the car industry, but not just a new car brand. Born global, open and connected," said a company spokesman.

With a global view, the brand wants to build an open platform connecting people, cars and the world, he noted.

The 03 and 03+ models are set to make an impact in the premium automotive market in the Middle East, offering exceptional performance, unique design, and cutting-edge technology, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).