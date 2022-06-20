JEDDAH — “LuLu Dream Home”, a campaign launched earlier this month for Jeddah shoppers, has excited the public imagination because of its rich rewards.



Launched in the presence of LuLu Group Chairman and MD, Yusuff Ali M. A, the grand raffle draw will reward one lucky customer with a family apartment in the Jeddah area while 30 customers are in line to win SR5000 worth of LuLu gift vouchers and more customers are set to win SR half million worth of gifts.



The e-raffle is open to shoppers in LuLu stores in Amirfawaz, Al Marwa, Hamdaniya , Al Jamea and Al Rawabi in Jeddah and runs till Aug. 8, 2022. Shoppers in these stores can simply register their details by SMS/Email and they will receive a coupon number by return SMS/email.



“LuLu is delighted to offer such a valuable e-raffle opportunity to our Jeddah shoppers – it is our way of thanking them for their loyalty and their continued custom,” said Rafeek Yarathingal Mohammed Ali, regional director, Jeddah LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).