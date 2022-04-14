LuLu Hypermarket is now on leading technology company Talabat’s platform following a signing ceremony involving executives of both companies.

The favourite shopping destination believes the move will provide another convenient option for the consumer, as they can browse the application from home, choose groceries and have them delivered.

“The LuLu Group is always at the forefront of making the retail experience enjoyable, affordable and valuable in terms of quality to our shoppers,” said LuLu Group director Juzer Rupawala.

“This partnership with Talabat opens yet another access to our retail presence in Bahrain, while also strengthening our omni-channel approach for e-commerce, that currently includes Online Delivery, Express Delivery and WhatsApp Delivery.

“With online shopping being the future of the retail business, we are keen to build on Talabat’s reputation for a strong last-mile delivery network and take LuLu to customers’ homes effectively.”

The delivery service specialists are delighted to have the popular retail giant on the platform, saying its presence will constitute a ‘qualitative addition to our valued customers’.

“We always strive to provide all the convenient options for our customers and the presence of Lulu on Talabat will provide an outstanding experience for them,” added Hisham Al Saati, executive director of Talabat Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).