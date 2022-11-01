The hypermarket, which is also the 28th in the country, was officially inaugurated by Ibrahim

Al- Khorayef, the governor of Qatif, in the presence of Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and MD of Lulu Group and other dignitaries in the Al Muntazah district of Dammam.

“The Saudi government has taken brave measures to empower its young and invest in new sectors like agri-business and local food. Not only is this crucial for food security, but it also provides citizens with a feeling of identity and pride in their country. The LuLu Group will make every effort to promote this and will make great use of its retail presence in this endeavour. The group will also use its retail footprint to excellent effect for this purpose,” said Ali MA.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, executive director; Shehim Mohamed, director- LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia; and Moiz Nuruddin, regional director, LuLu Hypermarket eastern province, and other officials.

