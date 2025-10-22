Mubasher: Lulu Retail Holdings has opened a new 63,995-square-foot hypermarket in Tuwaiq, Riyadh, as part of its 2025 expansion strategy.

The new branch offers fresh produce, groceries, electronics, fashion, home essentials, and ready-to-eat meals, according to a press release.

It underscores the retailer’s focus on value, quality, and convenience, delivering a modern, efficient, and customer-focused shopping experience for residents.

This launch strengthens the company’s footprint in Saudi Arabia and reaffirms its position as a leading retailer across the GCC region.

Earlier this month, Lulu Retail expanded its network in the Kingdom to 64 outlets with the opening of a new hypermarket in City Walk, Taif.

