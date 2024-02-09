Saudi Arabia - Juffali Automotive Company (JACO), the Exclusive Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Saudi Arabia, inaugurated its largest center in the Kingdom in January 2024. The center is located on the Northern Ring Road in Alghadir District near KAFD in Riyadh. The Mercedes-Benz “Centre of Tomorrow” has been constructed on a total built-up area of over 21,000 square meters, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and technologies all aiming to provide the best experience for customers.



This new center features an innovative showroom utilising latest technologies to create a unique experience for Mercedes-Benz customers in terms of sales and after-sales services. Customers can explore a variety of vehicles and choose what suits them in the new spacious two-floor showroom, accommodating more than 30 vehicles on display. Additionally, the comprehensive centre includes maintenance services and a distribution point for genuine spare parts.



On this occasion, Mr. Basim Wali, Director of Marketing and Development at JACO, pointed out that: “The new Mercedes-Benz Centre on Riyadh’s busy Northern Ring Road provides customers with more space and freedom to explore vehicles and learn about their various details. This flagship center was executed according to Mercedes-Benz’s global standards. It offers a unique atmosphere enhanced with advanced technologies for obtaining information, while allowing customers to compare different options in terms of color, interior, and exterior materials available in each model.



He continued saying: "The new centre comes in response to the growing demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles as well as the rapid and great expansion of Riyadh city, to keep pace with the qualitative leap in all regions of the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030. The centre consists of two main floors, in addition to a basement floor for parking. The main showroom has four vehicle delivery areas, all equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. A full upper floor has been dedicated to luxury vehicles such as Mercedes-Maybach and G-Class, along with a section allocated for Mercedes-AMG vehicles. Furthermore, a dedicated space has been allocated for VIPs and customers of this section to enjoy a more exclusive purchasing experience.



Also, in line with our strategy to provide the best possible after-sales service to our customers, the maintenance centre has been equipped in accordance with the highest standards and specifications. With an area of 2700 square meters, it is ready to accommodate more than 30 vehicles at the same time.

