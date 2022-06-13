RIYADH — The investments volume of the franchise market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has amounted to SR56 billion, according to the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) statistics.



The Acting Secretary-General of the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) Hussein Al-Abdulqader made the remarks during his opening of the sixth edition of the International Investment and ¬Franchise Exhibition, which took place in Riyadh.



Al-Abdulqader said that the franchise market in the Kingdom has witnessed an increase in growth, representing 50% of the franchise's market value in the Middle East.



The FSC pays special and great attention to the commercial franchise because of its great economic value, Al-Abdulqader said.



Al-Abdulqader said that the FSC intends to hold several of these exhibitions in several cities across Saudi Arabia during the coming period.



It is noteworthy that about more than 115 local and international companies participated in the sixth edition of the International Investment and Franchise Exhibition including: Russian, American, British, Indonesian, Egyptian, Kuwaiti and Bahraini companies.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).