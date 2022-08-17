UAE - Plaeto, India’s first footwear brand focused on the foot-health of children, has announced its global foray with its entry into the UAE market today.

The Bengaluru-based company has partnered with Threads, UAE’s premier and largest retailer for school uniforms, shoes, and accessories.

Plaeto's black and white school shoes, in three different lacing methods are available in Threads stores at Times Square Mall, City Mall, BurJuman Mall, Abu Dhabi, Ras-Al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah. The shoes are also available online at www.threadsme.com.

Over the coming months, Plaeto is looking at aggressive growth in the UAE market. The plan is to further explore retail and distribution partnerships for its growing range of shoes for children aged 5-15 years, the company said.

Ravi Kallayil, CEO & Co-founder, Plaeto, said: “We are excited to enter the UAE market. We will be catering to all the key regions across the Emirates through the Threads stores as well as their online store. Given that Threads has been a market leader in retail, and especially in the school uniforms and shoes space, we consider ourselves to be truly fortunate to find product fit and brand resonance this early in our global journey. At Plaeto, we believe that ‘play’ and ‘school life’ are integral to the growth of children anywhere in the world, and we are pleased to partner with Threads to serve the children in UAE.”

Threads is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of school and corporate uniforms in the UAE. It services about 90 schools, and has 2,00,000 clients through its diversified chain of businesses in security, transport, hotels, and restaurants. The company also offers end-to-end services in design, manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

Jacques Rheeder, CEO, Threads, said: “Over the last 12 years, Threads has been catering specifically to educational institutions in the Middle East. We are delighted to partner with Plaeto, an Indian brand, which has designed world-class shoes for children, leveraging the collective product experience of some of the finest footwear design teams from brands such as Nike and Adidas. At Threads, our motto is ‘Dressing up the future world leaders’ and we believe that Plaeto shoes are a great fit for the children of UAE.”

Plaeto shoes are not just protective of growing feet, but also kinder to the planet. Their carbon footprint is 6.5 kg CO2 equivalent/pair, about 50% lower than an average athletic footwear. Extending their sustainability goals to packaging also, the shoes come in a reusable cloth bag, instead of single-use cardboard boxes.

The brand’s founding team consists of erstwhile top executives from Nike, Adidas, and Apple. Last year, Plaeto announced Rahul Dravid, sports icon and Team India cricket coach, as its brand ambassador and strategic advisor in their mission of helping children to discover the joy of ‘play’ in their lives.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).