Egypt - Based on successful operations in 17 markets globally, Grubtech — a UAE-based leading tech and cloud kitchens management solutions provider — announced its plans to launch in the Egyptian market by opening an office in Cairo.

Grubtech — the best food technologies platform award holder in 2021 — assigned Osama Harfoush as its country manager, who will supervise the company’s expansion plans in Egypt and implement its strategy there.

Founded in 2019 by Mohamed Al-Fayed, Mohamed Hamidi, and Omar Al-Refaie, Grubtech is a cloud and dark kitchen solutions platform that enables its clients to digitise operations and management of online food orders, providing them with marketing and sales tools as well as extending in-detail data analyses for restaurants, contributing to decreasing expenses and catalysing the growth of their businesses.

“I am so pleased to announce the launch of our operations in Egypt, which is one of the most important markets in the region. The food and beverages sector in Egypt is moving on in terms of digitisation and growth. There is a huge number of restaurants in the local market serving a large segment of the country’s population, which is a great opportunity for Grubtech to serve its clients by availing an easy-to-use integrated system,” Al-Fayed — Co-Founder and CEO of Grubtech.

Al-Fayed pointed out that commencing Grubtech’s work in Egypt is a part of the company’s operational expansion plan, adding that Egypt has a significant number of restaurants that offer online ordering and delivery as well as e-payments through PoS systems.

Furthermore, Grubtech plans to inject $5m in the Egyptian market over the coming 12-18 months, eyeing Egypt as a gateway to African markets, according to Al-Fayed.

Restaurants suffer a wide range of challenges; Grubtech’s bleeding-edge technology, however, resolves all of them and provides a sign-off solution to advancing, accelerating, and boosting the quality of the service delivery, Al-Fayed asserted.

“Grubtech has a great opportunity to expand in the Egyptian market through establishing cooperation with many successful partners, which include restaurants, aggregators, and delivery service providers. Grubtech’s innovative solutions help restaurants reduce their expenses and accelerate order delivery through one unified platform, in addition to cloud and data analysis services that enable clients to assess their operations for a better experience that Egyptian citizens deserve,” said Harfoush.

Harfoush added that “the Egyptian market is huge, and that it contains hundreds of thousands of restaurants and has massive potential.”

“Egyptian consumers’ experience of online food delivery implies a number of challenges and complications for many restaurants. We believe that the solutions Grubtech provides for the dark kitchens will eliminate such problems and boost the inclusive experience for both clients and restaurants. Thus, we plan to be a part of the food and beverage market in Egypt on the long run.”

