UAE - ENOC Group, a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, announced its participation at Automechanika Frankfurt, the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry, which is taking place from 13 to 17 September 2022 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair in Frankfurt, Germany.

Highlighting its latest range of innovative and environmentally friendly automotive products and services, ENOC Group will be showcasing its diverse lubricants in Hall 9.1, Booth C69, in the Frankfurt Trade Fair. Reducing the environmental footprint and enhancing fuel efficiency are key challenges of the automotive industry.

ENOC is committed to identifying and promoting products and services that meet these goals. At Automechanika, ENOC is putting the spotlight on sustainability, focusing on reducing its carbon emissions, through new and existing solutions.

Spread across 12 exhibition halls, Automechanika Frankfurt 2022 will cover the future of the automotive service industry. Previously, almost 5,000 exhibitors from 76 countries and more than 130,000 visitors from over 180 countries attended Automechanika events with the number expected to increase this year.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Automechanika is one of the most important exhibitions that brings together stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the future of the automotive service industry. Through our participation this year, we are keen to showcase our diverse range of lubricants.

“In line with our sustainability vision, we are committed to creating products that meet the needs of our customers while protecting the environment. Consistently engaging with various stakeholders and presenting our innovative solutions across the world is an important part of our strategy as we continue to drive the UAE’s position to the forefront of the automotive service industry” he added.

