Egypt - Automotive sales in Egypt surged by 81.2% year on year (YoY) in July to 11,400 vehicles, compared to 6,200 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing a report from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger car sales jumped by 97.6% in July, reaching 9,700 cars, versus 4,900 ones in the same month of 2023.

Similarly, sales of buses went up by 97.6% YoY to 643 units, while sales of trucks saw a 13.6% YoY increase to 1,014 units in July.

