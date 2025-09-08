Dubai South has announced the launch of the Dubai South Business Hub (DSBH). A digital-first free zone platform by Dubai South, built to simplify and accelerate business setup for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global enterprises.

Strategically located within Dubai South Business Park, DSBH redefines company formation by combining same-day licensing, end-to-end digital applications, and a founder-first approach. Entrepreneurs can set up their business entirely online, manage documentation through a secure portal, and access one-click services for licenses, visas, renewals, and compliance.

Beyond formation, DSBH provides companies with a Beyond Hub platform – a suite of integrated services including corporate banking, VAT and accounting support, visa solutions, family relocation assistance, and government liaison. This ensures businesses can operate smoothly, scale efficiently, and remain fully compliant from day one.

As part of Dubai South’s wider integrated ecosystem, companies also benefit from direct links to banks and government entities, world-class infrastructure, and global connectivity. The combination of digital-first operations with personalised customer support creates a seamless experience for founders while setting new standards for business hubs in the UAE.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “The launch of the Dubai South Business Hub reinforces our commitment to creating an enabling environment that supports the ambitions of our partners and clients. By combining innovation, speed, and flexibility, we are setting a new benchmark for business support services in the UAE and beyond.”

With its future-focused model and commitment to simplifying entrepreneurship, the Dubai South Business Hub positions itself as the preferred destination for companies ready to expand in one of the world’s most dynamic business landscapes.