Saudi Arabia - Daze, a leading furniture provider in Lebanon and KSA, has announced the launch of its new showroom on King Abdulaziz Street in kingdom's Buraydah region.

The new branch was inaugurated in presence of the owners Dr Nasser Al Tayyar, CEO Hussein El Batal and COO Bassel El Batal leading the ceremony, alongside senior government officials and businessmen.

"Thanks to designs that blend contemporary sensibilities with traditions of excellence in craftsmanship and quality, Daze quickly became a furniture brand with a strong, vibrant, and ever-growing presence," said a company spokesman.

"Pairing timeless elements with fresh twists, each item at Daze is designed to enhance a room or inspire memorable experiences," he stated.

With an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of customer service, unmatched product quality and strikingly beautiful designs, the brand has managed to build an identity that sets it apart from the rest.

The opening of the new showroom in Buraydah reinforces Daze’s commitment to attend to its clientele through a fast-expanding network of branches and unique modern designs, he added.

