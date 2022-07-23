Danube Home, a key home furnishing brand in the region, has joined hands with Saudi-based Masah Specialized Construction Company to set up an new venture in the kingdom that will develop multiple projects across educational, hospitality and other key sectors.

A unit of Dubai building material company Danube, it operates in the lifestyle retail sector and has presence in more than 20 countries across the globe including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Egypt.

Officially established in 2006, Masah Construction has over the years completed a wide range of projects with specialisation in the health care sector utilizing the latest technical design applicable methods.

As a solution provider in the home improvement sector with an in-house design and develop team offering affordable luxury, Danube Home aims to add value to the projects undertaken by Masah Construction, said a senior official.

"This is a successful step in expanding our presence across Saudi Arabia, keeping in mind the sudden surge of economic growth the region is facing. We are sure that our association with the Masah Construction will take Danube Home to greater heights," remarked Adel Sajan, MD at Danube Group after signing the deal with Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, the General Manager of Masah Construction, and Sayed Habib, Director (Business Development, E-Commerce & Franchise) for Danube Home.

Expressing delight at the partnership, Nayeem said: "Masah Construction is sure that products and services from Danube Home will facilitate our work and enhance the outcome."

Habib hailed the Saudi partnership agreement as path breaking. "With the market and economy in Saudi Arabia booming with opportunities, we believe that it is the right time to step into the market in collaboration with Masah Construction, who are one of the leading players inthe building sector with many major projects associated to their name," he added.

