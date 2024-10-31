UAE - Chemist Warehouse, Australia’s leading pharmacy retailer, has officially launched its first store in the UAE at Dubai’s Al Ghurair Centre.

The launch took place in the presence of government officials and dignitaries, marking Chemist Warehouse’s entry into the Middle East as part of its global expansion strategy.

Known for offering real brands at real savings, Chemist Warehouse brings a one-stop-shop experience to the UAE. The store combines ease and convenience for customers with a wide range of trusted, well-known health, wellness, and beauty brands at highly competitive prices, offering greater choice and value.

Prime location

Al Ghurair Centre was strategically chosen for Chemist Warehouse’s debut in the UAE. Its prime location, a key commercial hub, and the mall’s diverse international community align perfectly with the brand’s target market. As a pharmacy known for offering competitive prices, there is strong potential to connect with the audience and bring the local pharmacy experience to Dubai.

Priyash Paray, CEO, Chemist Warehouse, UAE, said: “As part of our global expansion, we are pleased to establish our presence in the UAE, a thriving market known for its innovation in healthcare. Chemist Warehouse brings to the country a seamless shopping experience that allows consumers to indulge in top brands at the most competitive prices.”

He added: “The UAE’s strategic position as a global business hub makes it an ideal entry point into the Middle East, aligning with our global strategy to enhance connectivity and brand exposure. We look forward to contribute to the UAE’s healthcare vision as we introduce a fresh concept in pharmacy retail.”

One-stop shop

Michael Beverly, Executive Vice President of Al Ghurair Centre, said: “Our customers can expect a one-stop-shop for all of their healthcare purchases, from medicines and vitamins to beauty and cosmetics to baby-care products, all offered to them at affordable prices. This addition reflects Al Ghurair Centre’s continuous commitment to meet the needs of our customers and contribute to improving the well-being of our community.”

As part of its launch, the soon-to-debut Leo Messi Eau De Parfum will be available at Chemist Warehouse locations worldwide, making it one of only two global retailers to offer this exclusive fragrance. Alongside a wide array of products, this launch is set to create a significant buzz in the region.

To celebrate the launch of the first Chemist warehouse store, customers can look forward to exclusive promotions, exciting giveaways, and special gifts throughout the launch week. Shoppers are encouraged to visit the store to take advantage of these unique offers and discover the exceptional value of real brands at real savings.

Bur Juman will be the next location for Chemist Warehouse in the UAE, underscoring the brand’s commitment to rapid expansion across the UAE.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).