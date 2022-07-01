Bahrain - Ahlan App, a loyalty programme specialized in providing a large network of food and beverage outlets and delivery services, has announced a significant increase in the number of users of the application, with hundreds of thousands after a year and a half of operations.

In addition, the company also witnessed an increase of international and local brands that have joined the network of restaurants and cafes available on the application.

The application started with only 30 restaurants during the launch period, which now includes over 1,000 branches of more than 600 brands across the Kingdom of Bahrain, said its top official.

The restaurants available on the Ahlan app include McDonalds, Al Abraaj Restaurants Group, Papa Johns, Dairy Queen, Fuddruckers, Texas Chicken, Isfahani, Flip Burger, Wingman, Carribou Café, Costa, Pasta Express and much more.

Commenting on this achievement, Director Faisal Rashid said that the success of the application had been achieved due to the exceptional work put forth by the team, which include a number of talented Bahraini cadres.

"In line with the company’s aim to further expand and develop, the team witnessed the joining of new talented cadres, which reflects on the company’s continuous efforts in signing on new brands to the app along with providing the finest services to all users," explained Rashid.

According to him, Ahlan is the only app in Bahrain that rewards customers when ordering upon dine-in, delivery or pick-up with cashback rewards, which distinguishes the application and provides customers with a unique experience.

In addition, the app also provides its customers with ongoing discounts and offers when ordering from various restaurants and cafes, stated Rashid.

The company is consistently working on developing the application to meet their valued customers’ needs, he added.

