Fashinza, an India-based B2B marketplace and real-time global supply chain platform for fashion brands and retailers mostly in the US, China, Bangladesh and the UAE, has raised $100 million (AED 367 million) in its Series B funding round.

Series B, which was a mix of equity and debt financing, saw participation from Prosus Ventures and Westbridge along with existing investors Accel, Elevation, and DisruptAD.

The new funding will be used to invest in supply chain technology and expand the company’s presence globally. “This includes monetizing fintech offerings, expanding into raw material procurement, and creating a sustainable (i.e., net positive) supply chain by 2030 and Industry 4.0 solutions for SMB manufacturers,” the company said in a statement.

Fashinza makes money by charging suppliers a “usage-based” fee on every order and by providing value-added services like logistics, fintech, and business-to-business payments to both brands and manufacturers, TechCrunch reported.

“Our mission is to create a sustainable, futuristic, and agile fashion supply chain using technology while improving the ethics and sustainability in the supply chain,” Abhishek Sharma, COO, and Co-founder of Fashinza said.

"We are now also using the massive data we generate to solve financial challenges for our customers and suppliers with our fintech products,” he added.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com ; editing by Daniel Luiz)