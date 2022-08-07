RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef confirmed that the percentage of Saudi products displayed in some retail stores reached 70 while in some other stores their percentage reached 80. He said that most of the Saudi products displayed in the stores are food products.



The minister made the remarks in an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel, during which he reviewed the most important achievements in the Kingdom’s industrial sector.



Alkhorayef said that there are partnerships between the ministry and the stores on more than one path, the most important of which is the provision of products and ensuring that there are manufacturers for products that may not be available in sufficient quantities in the Kingdom. “Additionally, strengthening the supply chain for stores that have multiple branches in the Kingdom in order to help them provide distribution centers. This is aimed at bringing down their costs so as to enable them to provide better services for customers,” he said.



Al-Khorayef said that the ministry considers the pharmaceutical sector as an important sector. “Saudi Arabia has capabilities in the manufacture of medicines and personal care products,” he said while adding that there is a plan to raise the percentage of the Saudi products manufactured by the Al-Dawaa Company to 50 percent.

