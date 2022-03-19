Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE visited Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai and lauded the group for promoting Indian products in the UAE, informed Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group. Vachani welcomed the Ambassador at the supermarket and mentioned that the group would keep supporting brands originating from India.

Al Maya Group has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands. “Some of the notable brands from India like Society Tea, Gowardhan Ghee and Paneer, Kohinoor Foods, Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano, RRO Mustard Oil, Kamasutra, DS Group (Rajanigandha, Pass Pass, Pulse Drink) come under the portfolio of Al Maya,” said Vachani.

The UAE-based business conglomerate has more than 50 supermarkets, along with other businesses. India is one of the leading trading partners of the UAE, and there is a huge potential to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

