UAE - Al Gurg Living, the home-grown lifestyle interior concept in Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group’s retail and lifestyle portfolio, has expanded its range of heritage, bespoke brands through an exclusive partnership with Heindl, the German handcrafted safe producer.

The partnership between the Emirati brand that caters to high net worth clients and the German luxury safe manufacturer Heindl, was formally inked at a special ceremony held in the presence of senior officials of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group led by its CEO Easa Al Gurg and also executives of the German brand led by its CEO Thomas Heindl.

Through this exclusive partnership, Al Gurg Living will be the sole distributor of luxury Heindl products, which are manufactured and customised in Germany and Switzerland.

Sophisticated craftsmanship combined with utmost safety and discretion, is the hallmark of Heindl; which joins two other premium lifestyle German brands – SieMatic and Schmalenbach in Al Gurg Living’s exclusive portfolio of bespoke products, it stated.

Easa Al Gurg said: "This partnership underlines the commitment of Al Gurg Living, as we continue to provide best-in-class custom-made solutions to our clients. It also reaffirms our long-standing commitment to exclusive craftsmanship and personalised service."

"Heindl fully integrates with the interior décor and security features of the home and is a perfect value addition to the Al Gurg Living portfolio of renowned legacy brands," he noted.

Dubbing the partnership as a natural fit, Heindl said: "It aligns with the brand values of Heindl and will help us reach an elite segment of the market that understands and appreciates the high standards and elegance that bespoke products can bring to home interior design."

"Entering into business with a prominent partner such as Al Gurg Living, offers us a unique opportunity to reach our target clientele in the region," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).