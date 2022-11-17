Ajmal, the seven-decade-old perfume connoisseur, has launched a brand-new store at Al Safa, Dubai. The latest addition is an ode to the increasing demand for the brand’s signature perfumes. The new flagship Ajmal store is certain to add a dash of opulence to the city’s luxury fragrance scenes.

The latest store is located at Al Safa and offers an exquisite fragrance experience for perfume connoisseurs. The new store showcases an exciting range of traditional oriental and western fragrances, agarwood and dahn al oudhs, home perfumery products, and Ajmal’s textile collection. This store adds to the ever-expanding list of retail stores of Ajmal perfumes in this region.

The new store was inaugurated by Abdulla Ajmal, deputy COO at Ajmal Perfumes. He said: “Over the last seven decades, Ajmal has carved its name in the heart of perfume lovers. We have launched many strategic stores to make our finest collection available to our dutiful customers. Due to its popular demand for opulent and long-lasting scents, we are committed to bring to them to our finest stores. We are hopeful our flagship store at Safa will continue to win hearts."

The location of the store was also decided keeping in mind the mix spread of loyal customers of Ajmal Perfumes residing in the area. Whether it is luxurious scents with warm undertones or fine perfumes, Ajmal Perfumes has always catered to today’s trending tastes. A leading brand in the perfumery space, Ajmal Perfumes’ ethos is imbibed in the hearts of its possessors.

During the event, Abdulla Ajmal also took the opportunity to present their latest offering Qafiya 08, their new essence to celebrate the beautiful game of football.

Qafiya 08 is a crafted testament to citrusy, floral, and woody notes. Abdulla Ajmal said: "Qafiya has always symbolized pride. With Qafiya 08, we have created a fragrance that is the new essence of Khalijee pride. We have kicked off a new essence that celebrates the spirit and joy of beautiful game of football that connects to everyone globally."

The store launch is attended by Ammar Al Khadeery, football champion, and a two-time Guinness World Record holder. Ajmal Perfumes has successfully stayed on top of dynamic trends in the market.

Those looking to purchase the latest scents from the store such as qafiya 08, evoke midnight, dahn al oud, etc, can purchase it from the store and online.

