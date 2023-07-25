Some 75% of customers prefer live chat as their primary communication channel with customer service representatives, according to Forrester.

About 30% of customers now expect to interact directly with live chat agents on websites or apps. Recognising this evolving trend, ValueFirst, a global leader in enterprise communication services, urges businesses to invest in training their live chat agents to become problem-solving heroes to ensure customer happiness.

"The presence of live chat agents has proven to work wonders for customer engagement and skyrocketing customer satisfaction levels. These agents, equipped with live chat software, engage with customers in real-time, swiftly responding to queries, providing assistance, and resolving issues efficiently," said Arvind Kalla, Chief Regional Officer, ValueFirst.

Customer experience

Trained to handle a wide range of customer concerns, live chat agents are available 24/7, ensuring customers can receive assistance whenever they need it. Their primary goal is to deliver a positive customer experience and cultivate long-term customer relationships.

In an era where personalisation and immediate interaction are paramount, live chat agents have emerged as the preferred support channel among consumers. The ability to offer instant assistance with minimal effort on the customer's part has elevated the value of live chat agents.

By embracing live chat agents as a crucial component of their customer service strategy, 79% of businesses reported a positive effect on sales, revenue, and customer loyalty. Similarly, 38% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase from a company that provides live chat support, whereas 51% of consumers become repeat customers of companies offering live chat support.

"Businesses that use live chat agents can enhance the customer experience by empowering agents to meet customer expectations with personal, timely, and high-quality support. Live chat provides friction-free customer service, allowing businesses to deliver exceptional experiences," added Arvind Kalla.

Looking ahead, the global live chat market is projected to reach $987.3 million in 2023, with 73% of customers finding it to be the most satisfactory form of communication with a company due to its immediacy and ease of use.

