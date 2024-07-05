Zoya Developments, a prominent real estate developer from India, has announced its expansion into the UAE market with investment of over AED2 billion ($540 million) planned for the next 3 years.

This landmark entry is marked by the unveiling of its first project in Dubai’s thriving Furjan area, with a projected handover in 2026.

Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in thriving localities like Furjan, Dubai Islands & JVT, promising new benchmarks in residential living. These soon-to-be revealed projects will feature spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.

Modern spaces

For 14 years, Zoya Developments has been at the forefront of crafting modern spaces that seamlessly blend craftsmanship with functional living. Their innovative approach and dedication to quality have earned them a stellar reputation in the Indian market, where they have delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than 2 million sq ft of prime real estate.

“Dubai’s dynamic growth, visionary leadership, and forward-thinking initiatives have made it an ideal destination for our foray into this market. The acquisition of prime land in top-rated areas like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, underscores our commitment to creating community-centric living environments in strategic locations,” said Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments.

Collaborating with leading architects and designers, the company creates visually stunning and highly functional spaces that go beyond trends to enhance liveability. The integration of smart home technologies ensures convenience, security, and personalisation for residents.

Sustainability is another cornerstone of Zoya’s approach. From recycling construction waste to using recycled materials, Zoya Developments is committed to pioneering sustainable development practices that benefit both residents and the environment. Zoya’s culture is built on bold ideas, teamwork, exceptional quality, and an unwavering focus on residents’ needs.

