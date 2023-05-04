Yas Holding has announced a strategic investment in Peninsula Real Estate (Peninsula), a real estate investment company incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Peninsula has been part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s Innovation Programme since 2021, which has supported the expansion of the company’s investment and research capabilities from its headquarters in the UAE capital.

Peninsula is an internally managed real estate investment company focused on the office, industrial and logistics sectors.

Buoyed with this funding support, Peninsula will seek to capitalise on the burgeoning commercial real estate market in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE and GCC.

Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: "Our investment in Peninsula is a key addition to our portfolio as Yas Holding look to capitalise on strategic opportunities within the region. The UAE is witnessing a surge in long-term investments supported by confidence in the country’s economy, which is expected to deliver continued growth."

"Our shared values and ambitions make us confident that Peninsula will be a best-in-class partner to our vision, and we will continue to support them in the long term," he noted.

Asad Hussaini, Board Member of Peninsula, said: "With a well-defined strategy and disciplined approach to core markets here in the GCC, Peninsula expects to deliver growth and value creation for our partners."

"We are extremely honoured to have received Yas Holding’s support and we will be leveraging this opportunity to further our growth plans for a portfolio which is underpinned by a compelling financial profile and attractive yield," he added.

Peninsula Executive Director and CEO James Gallon said: "This partnership is an endorsement of our mission to be the clear choice for investors seeking total shareholder returns via sustainable dividends and growth from commercial real estate in the region."

"Yas Holding is an ideal long-term partner to complement Peninsula’s mission to invest in key commercial real estate across the GCC," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).