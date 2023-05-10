UAE - Q Properties, a leading real estate developer and subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Q Holding, has announced the launch of the second phase of its new luxury apartments at its premium project, Reem Hills, after all the units within Phase One got sold out in record time.

Located in the heart of the capital and the only gated community on Al Reem Island, Phase One of this new residential offering attracted immediate buyer interest for being the largest on the Abu Dhabi market in a highly desirable neighborhood while still at a competitive price point.

The newly-launched Phase Two features two new buildings with 300 residential units and consists of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses, it stated.

Announcing the launch, Q Properties said all these apartments come with a two years’ service charge waiver, thus offering an attractive benefit for potential customers.

Each home in the second phase boasts light-filled rooms and customizable features that mean they align with the very highest standards of luxurious urban living.

All are designed with absolute comfort and ease of use in mind, with open, closed and combined kitchens and dining, maid’s rooms, en-suite bedrooms, ample storage, dedicated laundry areas, walk-in closets, and large balconies.

On the launch, CEO Ben Hudson said: "We were delighted at the market’s incredibly positive response to phase 1 and are now excited to launch this second phase and anticipate an equally great reaction. It clearly shows the demand out there for spacious, beautifully designed homes in a well-connected yet peaceful community with plenty of green space for everyone to enjoy, while being close to a fantastic retail destination."

According to him, the multi-level garden seamlessly connects each neighborhood cluster in a display of high-quality design that characterises the Reem Hills development.

With Q Properties’ commitment to wellness at the heart of all their designs, residents can also explore expansive landscaped areas, relax in covered plazas, or enjoy a picnic or barbecue in lush green parks, stated Hudson.

There are also extensive walkways for strolling, jogging, and cycling, plus outdoor fitness zones and temperature-controlled pools, he added.

