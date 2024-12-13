Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the key handover of the ultra-exclusive Bvlgari Ocean Mansions on Jumeira Bay Island.

This marks a major milestone in the completion of this high-profile project by the premier developer Meraas and world-renowned luxury brand Bvlgari, delivering an exclusive residential area in one of Dubai’s most desirable waterfront areas, said a statement from Meraas.

These mansions reflect Bvlgari’s Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic and refined elegance that can be seen throughout Jumeira Bay Island, which is an exclusive enclave for high-net-worth individuals seeking secluded waterfront properties.

Designed by the acclaimed Italian architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and constructed by Innovo Group, the mansions reflect world-class craftsmanship and timeless sophistication.

Each Bvlgari Ocean Mansion spans nearly 10,000 sq ft, with over five bedrooms, while seamlessly blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, said Meraas in a statement.

With only seven luxurious Bvlgari Ocean Mansions developed, each one has been crafted to meticulous standards and attention to detail, demonstrating the artistry and vision that is the result of the enduring partnership between Meraas and Bvlgari, it stated.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "We are thrilled to announce the completion and handover of the ultra-exclusive Bvlgari Ocean Mansions. This project represents the culmination of a remarkable partnership with Bvlgari, combining their iconic elegance with our vision for creating exceptional living spaces."

The key handovers for the Bvlgari Ocean Mansions are being held at the prestigious Bvlgari Yacht Club, providing owners with an elegant and highly personalised experience.

"Together, we’ve crafted one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential destinations, blending world-class design with unparalleled lifestyle experiences. At Meraas, we believe in pushing boundaries and setting new standards that continuously redefine what luxury living can be," he noted.

"The Ocean Mansions feature a unique over-water design and hug the curve of Jumeira Bay Island, appearing to float above the waves and offering sublime views of the ocean. Each balcony features an infinity pool that creates an illusion of blending entirely with the ocean," he stated.

On the ultra-luxurious design, Al Malik said: "Nature is fully embraced within the design of the mansions, with elegant features like glazed terracotta roofs, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and expansive skylights, which ensure that residents can fully embrace tranquil outdoor living within the residences, including access to private gardens."

Shaped like a seahorse, Jumeira Bay Island by Meraas is not only home to the Bvlgari Ocean Mansions and Bvlgari Resort Dubai, but also serves as a refined and exclusive destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

The island boasts private beaches, fine dining options and peaceful boulevards that lead to some of the world’s most sought-after residences.

"As part of the Bvlgari experience, residents will enjoy easy access to the exclusive facilities of the neighbouring Bvlgari Resort Dubai, complemented by the unmatched Bvlgari service standards," stated Al Malik.

This includes the world’s first Bvlgari Marina and Yacht Club, state-of-the-art swimming pools, landscaped gardens, private parking spaces, dedicated storage facilities and a host of dining options on-site, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).