Majid Al Futtaim Development, a part of Majid Al Futtaim, a leading mall developer and retail pioneer, today (November 21) announced the launch of Serenity Mansions, a new addition to the selection of ultra-luxury neighbourhoods situated at Tilal Al Ghaf, the lifestyle destination creator’s flagship community in Dubai.

The new neighborhood features 106 exquisitely designed mansions, varying between six to seven-bedroom villas that can be customised as per the buyer’s individual needs.

Embodying the epitome of unparalleled sophistication and refined living, the neighbourhood harmoniously merges opulence and exclusivity, catering to the refined tastes of the most discerning clientele, stated the developer.

Offering a selection of three villa types, ARA, AYLA and LUNA, Serenity Mansions presents buyers with an array of design concepts that expertly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a seamless and fluid design that blurs the boundaries between the two, it added.

Majid Al Futtaim Development CEO Hawazen Esber said: "Serenity Mansions is more than just a luxury neighbourhood. It represents an exceptional new era of luxury living tailored to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals who are progressively looking for exceptional and unique experiences across every aspect of their lives."

"An architectural masterpiece created to redefine luxury living, Serenity Mansions was designed in collaboration with a team of world-renowned architects and consultants, including the innovative residential design approach of multi-award-winning architectural firms SAOTA and Nabil Gholam, and the revered interior design expertise of BLINK Design, known for its work on the world's most luxurious hotels," he stated.

Together with these experts, we have painstakingly crafted every aspect of this neighbourhood, meticulously considering even the finest details to ensure Serenity Mansions elevates the concept of luxury living to unprecedented heights and sets new benchmarks in sophistication and refinement. With a persuasive combination of amplified aesthetic impact and layouts that reflect buyers’ individual tastes, we have created a product steeped in the utmost design excellence," he added.

