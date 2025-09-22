Ascendas Developers, a rising force in Dubai’s luxury property renovation market, has unveiled Maison Nami, its latest bespoke residence at Sundials, Jumeirah Golf Estates, valued at AED 46 million ($12.53 million).

Ascendas takes a meticulous, design-first approach to its projects, curating fully furnished, one-of-a-kind villas where no two residences are ever alike.

Overlooking the full expanse of the Earth Course, the Maison Nami villa spans close to 10,000 sq ft, seamlessly blending natural tones, fluid interiors, and globally sourced finishes. By day, it offers serene landscaped gardens, a temperature-controlled pool, and shaded terraces for quiet reflection. By evening, it comes alive with its exclusive Private Den — a sophisticated retreat designed for entertaining and unwinding. With Italian marble, Spanish tiles, bespoke fittings, and expansive living areas, Maison Nami reflects individuality, craftsmanship, and a lifestyle tailored for discerning global buyers.

“In a city celebrated for its scale and spectacle, our vision was to create something far more personal—spaces defined by individuality,” said Rohit Vig, Co-founder & Partner, Ascendas Developers. “At Ascendas, we don’t just build homes, we curate experiences. Each villa is designed as a distinct expression of lifestyle, shaped around the aspirations of its residents. This philosophy allows us to continually push the boundaries of design to showcase what true luxury living means in a city like Dubai which is famed for its global appeal of vibrancy, elegance, and cosmopolitan flair.”

Ascendas Developers has established its name in the realm of unique villa offerings with residences priced between AED45 million and AED150 million. Ascendas caters to ultra-high-net-worth individuals who value exclusivity, craftsmanship, and lifestyle appeal that linger over time. Over the next 12 months, the developer plans to deliver AED500 million worth of bespoke villas, with eight completions scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026. Maison Kai, the company’s largest upcoming villa in Al Barari will be valued at AED120 million in Al Barari, set for completion in February 2026.

Ascendas has built its reputation in the global luxury villa market by creating singular residences that embrace global design sensibilities, premium materials, and contextual architecture. Each property is carefully hand-selected in established neighborhoods such as Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, and Jumeirah Islands, then transformed into a masterpiece tailored to its location and the lifestyle of international and local families in Dubai. Every project benefits from Ascendas’ in-house team of engineers, project managers, and designers. They meticulously scope out each project from inception to completion, collaborating with over 20 ultra specialized and highly focused contractors who are leaders in their respective fields.

To name a few, tiles are sourced from Italy and Spain through Casa-Mia, sanitaryware by GESSI and Kohler, bespoke fit-to-size kitchens by Snaidero, and the finest marble from Glaze, UAE’s number one name in natural stone. Together, these partnerships ensure that every home reflects a standard of craftsmanship and luxury that is truly unparalleled.

“Dubai has no shortage of luxury developments, but when luxury becomes mass-produced, it loses its essence,” said Kavin Gupta, Co-founder & Partner, Ascendas Developers. “Our approach is rooted in meticulous planning and project management, ensuring that every detail aligns with our vision of bespoke living. This niche, experience-driven segment is where true value lies — it not only delivers an irreplaceable lifestyle for residents but also represents a highly lucrative opportunity in a market that increasingly rewards individuality and precision.”

With an AED 500 million delivery pipeline planned in the next three quarters, Ascendas Developers is reinforcing its commitment to shaping Dubai’s prime real estate landscape. This latest launch underscores the company’s focus on creating niche, premium communities that stand apart in a market often defined by scale, the company said.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).