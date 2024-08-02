Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage in Dubai, said it has orchestrated the sale of one of the largest plots in Business Bay, paving the way for the building of a new, sustainable, premium office park by Lamar Development.

The office park will serve as a welcome addition to the area, addressing the critical shortage of Grade A office spaces in Business Bay and the city at large.

This investment on the canal strip puts the Gross Development Value for Lamar’s existing and upcoming developments across the canal to over AED12 billion ($3.26 billion).

With neighbouring off-plan office developments seeing prices that exceed AED7,000 per sq ft, the sale solidifies Driven Properties’ position as a trusted provider, even in the face of short supply.

The plot, sitting at the cusp of an extension of Marasi Drive, spans 333,000 sq ft with a gross floor area (GFA) of 1.02 million sq ft and is widely considered the most desirable location in Business Bay.

Nestled within the Dubai Canal, its prime positioning and 270-degree waterfront views contribute to its exceptional appeal.

Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, said: "This landmark deal in Business Bay exemplifies Driven Properties' expertise in navigating complex, high-value transactions.

“We're proud to have facilitated the sale of this plot, which will pave the way for a sustainable office park project that aligns with Dubai's vision of a vibrant and sustainable city,” he noted.

The office park will feature a range of amenities, including a vibrant culture district, a performing arts theatre, and ultra-high-end office spaces.

This project is poised to become a landmark destination in Business Bay, attracting businesses and professionals seeking a dynamic and modern work environment.

As the biggest plot in the area, this latest transaction adds to Driven Properties’ impressive track record of facilitating high-value real estate deals in Dubai, particularly in the ultra-luxury sector.

Driven Properties continues to be at the forefront of catering to the growing demand for premium real estate, guided by its unwavering commitment to professionalism and expertise.-TradeArabia News Service

