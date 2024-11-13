Saudi Arabia - “Tilal Real Estates” Company announced the launch of its innovative project “Heart of Khobar”, one of the largest real estate projects in the Eastern Province, with a market value of SR 6 billion upon completion of its phases. The announcement was made during the company’s participation in the “Cityscape Global” exhibition in Riyadh, being held from 11 to 14 November at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center “Malham,” north of Riyadh.



The qualitative project is a vital step towards reinforcing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to provide adequate housing for Saudi families by delivering a sustainable and pedestrian-friendly urban environment and promoting an integrated lifestyle in the heart of Khobar.



The “Heart of Khobar” project extends over a total area of 268,813 square meters. With its strategic location in the luxurious Al Rawabi neighborhood in Khobar, the project consists of 14 components, including residential and commercial facilities, hotels and recreational venues. It will be one of the most prominent integrated communities in the Kingdom, which embodies the concept of the “urban village”. It offers a safe and flexible environment that combines housing, work and fun in one place.



Commenting on the project launch, Abdulrahman AlBassam, CEO of Tilal Real Estate, said: “The “Heart of Khobar” project is a strategic step towards the future of smart and integrated cities in the Kingdom, as it contributes to achieving an exceptional quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”



He added: “Our main goal is to provide an exceptional living experience that combines sustainability, comfort, and luxury. We look forward to making the “Heart of Khobar” a role model in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and enhancing Khobar’s status as an attractive destination for living and investment.”



AlBassam concluded: “We look forward to completing the project's three phases within the coming years, and we are confident it will add qualitative value to the Eastern Province and set new standards for the development of urban communities in the Kingdom.”



Notably, the “Heart of Khobar” project is distinctive in its unique design that considers the needs of pedestrians, with up to 89 percent mobility on foot, which facilitates access to most utilities and services without the need for cars. This design enhances public health and social interaction among residents and creates an integrated living environment in the heart of Khobar.



The project includes various facilities, including a shopping mall, business park, community center, cinema, hotels, serviced apartments, co-working spaces, and recreational venues, making it an ideal environment for living and working.



The project phases consist of three main stages, covering different areas, including residential units, offices, hotels, and recreational facilities, which enhances the integration of its design to serve all the needs of the local community.



“Tilal” launched in 2020 as the largest real estate alliance in Saudi Arabia, bringing together a group of prestigious business groups, including Al-Tamimi Group, Kabbani Group, and AlOthman Group. This offers “Tilal” tremendous capabilities and extensive resources in various sectors, from engineering services, contracting and building materials to maintenance and operation, from more than 114 companies, contributing to achieving the company’s ambitious vision of developing modern, world-class residential communities that are the most desirable for living in the Kingdom, by providing the highest levels of quality of life for its residents.

