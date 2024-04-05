Saudi Real Estate Construction Company (Tamear) has announced that it has secured a SAR160 million ($42.6 million) contract for implementation of architectural and external works for the Tilal Al Riyadh, a key mixed-use project coming up in a major neighbourhood north of capital Riyadh.

Located in the Al Malqa District, the Tilal Al Riyadh is characterised by a contemporary aesthetic with its dynamic curved shape and the engaging facade design enhancing transparency and connectivity with the surroundings. It has a built-up area of 54,769 sq m.

A major subsidiary of Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria), Tamear said the project scope includes implementation of civil, structural, architectural, electromechanical and external works.

The entire contract work will be completed within a two-year period.

A major mixed-use project for the capital, Tilal Al Riyadh will boast a ground floor dedicated to retail spaces and food and beverage establishments; while the upper floors are allocated for offices and a wellness center and the two basement levels for parking and technical areas.

According to Al Akaria, landscaped areas have been thoughtfully integrated into the design of communal spaces.

Additionally, many entrances have been designed at all corners for pedestrian access connecting the project to nearby residential buildings and the adjacent mosque, it stated.

The financial impact of the project will likely appear starting from the second quarter of 2024, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).