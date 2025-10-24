Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of UAE-based Speedex Group, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Symbolic Altus, at Liwan in Dubai.

Valued at AED150 million ($41 million), the development is designed around the concept of 'elevated living' and reflects Symbolic’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, family-friendly communities that combine architectural elegance, modern functionality and wellness-driven spaces.

The launch of Symbolic Altus marks another milestone in the developer’s growth journey, following the success of Symbolic Alpha, Aura and Zen Residences, said a statement from Symbolic Developments.

Priced from AED999,000 onwards, Symbolic Altus features 108 fully furnished apartments comprising one-bedroom unit (Elite) and 2.5 bedroom unit (Panorama) configurations, redefining low-density luxury through its design-led approach and tranquil neighborhood experience.

The project is scheduled for handover in Q3 2027, underscoring Symbolic’s continued focus on timely delivery and craftsmanship.

Situated in Liwan, one of Dubai’s emerging residential destinations, Symbolic Altus is the developer’s second project in the community, following the resounding success of Symbolic Alpha, which has recorded over 30% appreciation within a short span of time, alongside elevated rental yields compared to nearby developments, and excellent feedback from residents.

The development enjoys a prime location between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road, offering seamless citywide connectivity, while the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line will further enhance accessibility to key districts across Dubai.

"Symbolic Altus is truly Designed to Rise, not just in its architecture, but in the lifestyle it offers," said Murtaza Moiz, the Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments.

This project reimagines boutique, family-focused living, with wellness and leisure spaces elevated to the rooftop, forming a crowned horizon that defines its character, he stated.

Every residence at Symbolic Altus is fully furnished and features a modern closed-kitchen, private balconies adorned with greenery, and high-quality finishes throughout.

The project’s distinctive architectural form ensures both elevation and privacy, while the rooftop amenities including an infinity pool, dedicated pools for adults and children, a gym, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, and elegant seating areas offer residents a resort-style leisure experience complemented by stunning skyline views, he stated.

Nestled in a tranquil yet well-connected community, Symbolic Altus provides easy access to Academic City and Downtown Dubai.

Surrounded by landscaped parks, jogging and cycling tracks, and vibrant open spaces, Symbolic Altus offers the perfect blend of urban accessibility and peaceful, community-oriented living, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

