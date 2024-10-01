Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has announced the signing of a groundbreaking new partnership with The Summary Executive Properties, for the world’s first standalone Swissôtel branded residences.

Located on Dubai Islands, Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands is expected to debut in 2027, offering 105 private homes alongside a mix of apartments and a penthouse.

Meeting Dubai’s growing demand for stand-alone branded residences, Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands will occupy a prime location in Nakheel’s upcoming master planned development.

Dubai Islands offers views over the Downtown Skyline and Port Rashid, located 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Construction will soon commence on the residence component of the project, which positioned near the marina will serve as the main link between the islands and the mainland, making it an easily accessible destination.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East & Africa for Accor, said: “This landmark partnership underscores our commitment to meeting the growing demand for a premium residential community in Dubai and supporting it with a compelling brand offering and an elevated mix of services.

“Swissôtel Residences Dubai Islands will set a new standard in the market, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience that blends a premium product, convenience, and the very best in Swiss-infused hospitality experiences.”

Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands will offer a range of layouts including one- to four-bedroom apartments, a four-bedroom penthouse, and three-to four-bedroom townhouses – all featuring unparalleled skyline views.

Residents will enjoy an enviable array of facilities including a fitness centre and spa, outdoor swimming pool and rooftop infinity swimming pool, alongside a stylish residents’ lounge, events room, kids club, games room, a cinema and wine room.

The project will also include 445 sqm of retail space including a restaurant that will be open to residents and public alike, creating a thriving, buzzworthy community.

Regional Vice President Accor One Living, Head of Mixed-Use, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye for Accor, Daniel von Barloewen, said: This is a remarkable time for residential development in Dubai, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this ever-expanding hospitality sector.

“Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands will offer an exceptional array of amenities, catering to the distinct needs of our residents.

“With its prime location and the renowned Swissôtel brand leading the way, we are confident this project will set a new benchmark in residential living in the region and attract a discerning community of homeowners from within the UAE and around the globe”.

The project is being developed in partnership with The Summary Executive Properties, founded by entrepreneur and developer Dmitry Anatolyevich Kryuchkov.

Known for its world-class residential and commercial projects and commitment to excellence, the Dubai-based real estate developer will capitalise on the project’s stunning marina-facing location to create a welcoming and lively space for residents.

Dmitry Anatolyevich Kryuchkov, Founder for The Summary Executive Properties, said: “Our partnership with Accor reflects a shared vision of creating a residential community that embodies excellence in design, high-end living, and homeowner services.

“The Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands will not only enhance the living experience for our residents but also contribute to the dynamic growth and development of Dubai Islands. We look forward to delivering a project that sets new standards and exceeds all expectations.”

Other projects announced by Nakheel for Dubai Islands include the development of a Rixos Hotel and Residences, private residential and commercial plots.

“The calibre of the project, with its marina, facilities, and design, fits with our premium portfolio of projects, and we look forward to bringing it to life,” added Kryuchkov.

Barloewen said: “Dubai is a global hub, bringing people to work and play from across the world, and we are confident the ultra-prime location, extensive private facilities for residence owners, and elevated residential living experience made possible by Swissotel, combined with The Summary Executive Properties’ reputation for quality, will be very well received by homeowners.”

Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands is the latest in Accor’s growing portfolio of branded residences, with the world leading hospitality group forecasting continued growth for developments in the premium market alongside its luxury, and lifestyle offerings.

Stevens said: “Over the last two decades, we have seen the rise in luxury branded residences here in Dubai and elsewhere around the world; however, we are now witnessing a surge in popularity across the premium sector too, with some of our newest residential signings fulfilling a gap in the residential market.”

The Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands project is supported by Accor One Living, Accor’s industry-first 360º platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities.

Accor One Living provides a turnkey set of solutions tailored to each market: bringing each brand to life through architecture and design, facilities and amenities, experiences and global recognition.

Looking more broadly at Accor’s residential offerings in the market, Swissôtel Waterfront Residences at Dubai Islands joins Ennismore’s SLS Dubai Residences and SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences. Over the next four years, Accor plans to open 10 more branded residential projects, with six of them expected to be standalone residential communities.

Accor operates 282 hotels, resorts and residences across its unparalleled spectrum of brands in the Middle East, with 112 more in the pipeline, highlighting its commitment to growth and development. In the UAE alone, Accor manages 85 properties spanning 22 brands.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).