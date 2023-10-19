SSH, a leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision firm in the region, said it has completed the Phase I and II of Dubai Creek Harbour, a major residential waterfront neighbourhood featuring key luxury amenities such as an 81-berth yacht club, waterfront promenade, creek beach and Island Park.

Covering 323,700 sq m area, the Creek Beach district, located at the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, offers residents a unique urban lifestyle experience with waterfront views, flanked by the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Comprising several residential clusters named Breeze, Sunset, Summer, Surf, and Bayshore, the district features a variety of one- to four-bedroom apartments with quality finishes and amenities, said a statement from SSH.

The vibrant community spaces, commercial, retail, and F&B outlets, along with hotel components, create a pedestrian-friendly environment, it added.

As lead consultant, SSH said its scope of work included architecture and construction supervision for the entire district, which was built in two phases.

The Kuwait-based building designer said it had also successfully completed Creek Horizon and Harbour Gate, contributing to the overall Dubai Creek Harbour Master Plan.

"The project is a superb addition to Dubai’s urban landscape, offering a blend of nature, luxury, and community-focused living. Congratulations to everyone involved in this significant milestone," said a company spokesman.

"A key residential waterfront neighbourhood by Emaar, Dubai Creek Harbour will provide the next frontier in contemporary life, work, and play. Safe, quiet, and surrounded by nature, it offers pristine views of the blue waters," he added.

