Sonder Holdings, a leading next-generation hospitality company, is set to open a 401-unit property in Business Bay, Dubai later this year. It will become the largest property in Sonder’s global portfolio.

Developed by SAAS Properties and operated by Sonder, the 35-storey building is meticulously finished throughout. Its guest amenities will include an elegant lobby with marble flooring, a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas, a F&B outlet, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

“We’re building the future of hospitality, applying design and technology to meet the needs of modern travellers, while offering developers flexibility and freedom from daily operational responsibilities. Opening our third location in Dubai makes us one of the largest full-building serviced apartment operators in the market, and the region remains a focus for Sonder. We’re proud to partner with SAAS Properties, a highly regarded real estate developer,” said Martin Picard, Co-Founder and Global Head of Real Estate at Sonder.

“Sonder combines local expertise with a global brand that appeals to the modern generation of travellers. Sonder is an experienced and well-capitalised partner and we’re pleased to have them manage and operate our Business Bay property, which will provide guests with high-end accommodation and amenities in a premium location moments from the Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai,” said Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Chief Executive Officer at SAAS Properties.

Driven Properties, a Dubai-based real estate development management consultancy, advised both parties on the deal.

Sonder Business Bay occupies a prime, central location, near the Dubai Mall and iconic Burj Khalifa, ideal for both business and leisure travellers. The property features 401 thoughtfully designed serviced apartments, available for both short and extended stays. They range in size from studio to 3-bedroom, and many have skyline and Dubai canal views.

The property joins the existing 465 units Sonder operates at its two other locations in Dubai, bringing its total portfolio in the city to 866 units. Sonder JBR The Walk opened in late 2019, and was joined by Sonder Downtown Towers in Q4 2021. These locations offer serviced apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in prime locations, with on-site amenities including a swimming pool and fitness room at each property.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder operates in 35+ cities across ten countries – seven of which are in EMEA – and has approximately 19,300 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2022. The company partners with real estate owners and landlords to lease, manage and operate hotel and multi-unit buildings in prime locations.

Sonder distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by infusing technology into its guest experience. This tech-enabled experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.

