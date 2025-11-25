SOL Properties sold the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’s triplex sky mansion, located in Downtown Dubai, for AED 174 million, according to a press release.

It stands as one of the highest residential transactions recorded to date in the Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa District.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, commented: “Standing at a height of 245 meters, the property is a true masterpiece that has been meticulously crafted to blend innovative design with rare and emotionally resonant experiences, showcasing our vision and dedication to redefining luxury living.”

The property features a private elevator that connects the arrival lobby directly to the residence. It houses two private swimming pools on separate levels overlooking the Burj Khalifa. This is beside a private rooftop terrace at 275 meters.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s residential market is expected to expand from $45.11 billion in 2025 to $70.91 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.47%.

In September, SOL Properties launched the SOL LUXE project, an AED 2.20 billion mixed-use development.

