Soho Development, a UAE-based residential real estate developer, has announced the unveiling of The Berkeley - the first fully-furnished, hospitality-inspired residence within the Dubai Hills Estate development, that is set to offer unique parkfront living in one of the most sought-after communities.

Designed and crafted by the renowned LW Design Group and XBD Collective, The Berkeley epitomises sophistication for its residents through high-end finishes that herald a uniquely refined way of living, said the developer.

Every aspect is conceived with the vision of redefining contemporary living, with every detail carefully curated for a seamless living experience, it stated.

The Berkeley offers a suite of exceptional state-of-the-art amenities, all within a vibrant community setting. The lounge serves as a retreat for relaxation, while the azure pool emerges as a serene escape for leisure and indulgence.

An expansive, luxurious sun deck provides a perfect space for sunbathing and enjoying panoramic views, enhancing the outdoor living experience. The playhouse presents a safe and imaginative space for kids to learn, play and grow, and Dubai Hills Park is a place where families can spend time together.

Complementing the residences with leisure facilities, the wellness studio features state-of-the-art equipment for those seeking physical and mental balance, rounding out The Berkeley’s commitment to a holistic luxury lifestyle.

Leading UAE real estate project sales and marketing consultancy Devmark has been appointed as the Master Agent for the premium Dubai Hills Estate project, which presents well-crafted residential suites beautifully appointed with bespoke furnishings.

The Berkeley represents Soho’s evolution from beachfront to parkfront properties, offering a luxurious lifestyle reminiscent of elite New York City residences amidst Dubai’s serene landscapes, stated the developer.

Building upon its distinguished legacy in developing nine luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah and ‘Soho Palm,’ a sought-after build-to-rent residential building, Soho now introduces it’s very first build-to-sell project that embraces park life.

"We are thrilled to announce our new project in Dubai Hills, marking another significant milestone for Soho Development," remarked Sahil Khosla, the CEO of Soho Development.

"Following our success with beachfront properties, we’ve recognised the growing demand for a lifestyle where sophistication intertwines with the allure of park life, prompting us to introduce The Berkeley. This further highlights our commitment to creating homes that embody the essence of hotel living, enriched by design and innovation," he stated.

"Our collaboration with Devmark has been vital in realising our vision, emphasising the importance of partnering with those who share Soho’s philosophy. Together, we’re excited to introduce The Berkeley, setting new standards in residential living," he added.

Set against the backdrop of the expansive Dubai Hills Park, The Berkeley is conveniently located in the tranquillity of Dubai Hills Estate.

"Revealing panoramic views of lush greenery and creating an oasis within the bustling cityscape, these residences will offer an unmatched personalised living space, echoing modern aesthetics and a hotel-inspired lifestyle that are hallmarks of Soho’s properties," said Khosla.

With an always-available director of residences solely focused on providing an extraordinary sense of security and comfort, The Berkeley offers a diverse range of spacious residential options, presenting studios one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences.

Crafted with careful attention to detail, each unit is designed featuring stylish interiors, premium fixtures, and the highest quality fittings, private balconies, and are fully furnished, equipped with access to superior amenities, ensuring every resident experiences a unique and personalised living space, he added.

Devmark CEO Sean McCauley said: "Our partnership with Soho on The Berkeley residences embodies a shared commitment to crafting exceptional living experiences. The Berkeley will introduce a pioneering concept of parkfront, hospitality-inspired living, which has been met with great enthusiasm from our network of investors and buyers, setting a new benchmark in residential projects."

"With Dubai Hills emerging as one of Dubai’s top five transacted areas, we anticipate strong demand for the residences that cater to modern homeowners’ preferences," he added.

